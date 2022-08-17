Kenny Omega Addresses The Crowd After His Return On AEW Dynamite

After being away for nearly 300 days, an emotional Kenny Omega addressed fans after himself & The Young Bucks defeated Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in a first-round tournament match to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.

"Somehow, by a stroke of luck, and because these guys [Young Bucks] are better than you even know, we were able to survive tonight," Omega told fans at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV, after the 8/17 "AEW Dynamite" went off the air.

At this point, Matt Jackson pointed out how AEW crowds have been booing the Bucks over the past year or so.

"He's got a point," Omega joked. "And maybe I should be mad, too, because the reason why I'm in this state right now, the reason I have to have three, sometimes four sessions of physical rehab every single day, is because of you. Maybe I should hate each and every one of you, because I come back out here for you guys. It's never for me."

In conclusion, Omega showered the AEW fanbase with more love.

"So, on TV, I may blame you guys," Omega stressed. "I may hold resentment towards you guys. But perhaps, deep down inside, as long as this never gets aired, I do very much appreciate you. Thank you very much."

AEW has announced that the World Trios Championship tourney continues on next week's "AEW Dynamite" as Death Triangle (PAC, Penta & Rey Fenix) take on Will Ospreay & Aussie Open in another first-round bout. The inaugural champions will be crowned at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.