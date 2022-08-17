Tony Khan Hypes Mystery Partner For Big Tag Team Match Tonight On AEW Dynamite

After a week long wait, the answer to the question "who will team with the Young Bucks in the AEW Trios Championship tournament?" will be answered tonight on "AEW Dynamite." And while many people are assuming that Kenny Omega will be riding in on the white horse to team with his Elite comrades against La Faccion Ingobernables (Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, and Rush), AEW owner Tony Khan isn't spilling the beans on who the mystery partner is.

Nevertheless, Khan expects the mystery man, whoever he is, will be a benefit to the match, as he explained in his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio. "I believe when the surprise partner arrives, this is a great match," Khan said. "You plug any great wrestler in with the Young Bucks, and put them in the ring with Rush, Andrade El Idolo, and Dragon Lee, that's six great stars. And it looks like a great match on paper, I'm sure. But I think this match, in particular, is something really special. And it's very fitting, again, that this big event, this big match, be a part of this "House of the Dragon" event."

Should Omega be revealed as the Young Bucks' partner, it will be his first appearance since November 2021 and his first match since he was defeated by "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear. The former World Champion has been favored as the Bucks' partner ever since reports of his return emerged weeks ago. The announcement of the AEW Trios Titles also fueled speculation of Omega's imminent return. "AEW Dynamite" will air at 8 p.m. EST, only on TBS.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.