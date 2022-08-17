Major Backstage Update On Kenny Omega's AEW Return

Kenny Omega has been sidelined with numerous injuries since AEW's 2021 "Full Gear" pay-per-view. For a while, fans and pundits feared that he was on the verge of hanging up his boots. Back in July, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he might need to retire from in-ring competition due to setbacks he'd experienced while recuperating. However, he kept himself busy by working on AEW's upcoming "Fight Forever" video game and dabbling in backstage work.

Fortunately, things are looking up for the 38-year-old's health these days. As of this writing, Omega is expected to be unveiled as Young Bucks' mystery on tonight's episode of AEW "Dynamite." Matt Jackson teased his return on this week's "Being the Elite," while Tony Khan previously stated that he'd only introduce the World Trios Championship after Omega was healthy enough to compete for them.

Fightful Select has provided an update on the situation, noting that Omega's imminent comeback is the "worst kept secret in wrestling" at the moment. Furthermore, his return reportedly caused AEW management to change some internal plans, including the long-rumored rubber match between the Young Bucks and FTR.

According to the Fightful report, there were also tentative plans in place for Omega to face Will Ospreay. The two of them have had a well-documented online spat recently, which culminated with Ospreay claiming that the AEW star sent him a cease and desist letter over a t-shirt. It's worth noting that Ospreay will also be part of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, so he and Omega could cross paths in the foreseeable future — assuming that Omega is returning to action and that their respective teams progress to the second round.