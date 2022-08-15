Matt Jackson Seems To Tease Kenny Omega's AEW Return

There are two things that we know for certain to start this week: Donald Trump had three passports, and the Young Bucks will have a tag team partner who is not "Hangman" Adam Page to kick off the AEW Trios Championship tournament this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." Many already had an idea of the Bucks' partner might be (hint: it's not Brandon Cutler), and today's "Being the Elite" episode will do little to change minds.

At the conclusion of today's "BTE," which focused heavily on the Bucks' failed efforts to recruit Page, Matt Jackson received a phone call from an unknown person. Though viewers only heard Jackson's end of the conversation, the implication was quite clear that this unknown figure was offering to be the Bucks' partner this Wednesday.

"Okay," Jackson said, seemingly accepting the person's request to join them. "But are you sure? You're sure you're ready?"

Unsurprisingly, many are speculating this is another sign that the Bucks' fellow Elite member, Kenny Omega, will be returning to reunite with his friends. The former AEW World Champion has been the favorite in the clubhouse ever since Page turned the Bucks down last week, largely thanks to reports from weeks back that suggested Omega's return was imminent. The introduction of the AEW Trios Championships, which AEW owner Tony Khan had previously said would only be unveiled once Omega was back, has also fueled speculation.

Omega hasn't been seen on AEW TV since November 2021, when he made a brief appearance on "Dynamite" after dropping the AEW World title to Page at AEW Full Gear days earlier. He has since taken time off to heal from various injuries. In addition to reports hinting at an AEW return, Omega was also mentioned recently as a possible opponent for AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City in October, another sign the former champion was close to being healthy.

Fans will find out whether Omega will team with the Bucks or not this Wednesday on "Dynamite", which will be presented by the HBO series "House of the Dragon." The Bucks and their partner will take on La Faccion Ingobernables (Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee and Rush) in the first round of the AEW Trios Championship tournament.