With TripleMania XXX: Mexico City now just a little more than two months away, AAA decided Monday morning was the perfect time to announce what matches would be joining the main event, Penta Oscuro (as Pentagon Jr.) vs. Villano IV in a mask vs. mask match, on the show. And while at least one of those contests will feature another AEW wrestler, AAA teased the possibility of more AEW talent appearing on this show.

At a press conference to unveil most of the TripleMania card, AAA Vice President Dorian Roldán announced that AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in Mexico City this October. Despite Rosa holding the AEW Women’s World title, only the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship will be on the line in this match.

Valkyrie vs. Rosa was originally set up at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana back in June, when Valkyrie challenged Rosa to a match during the middle of the show. This will be the Tijuana-born Rosa’s first ever match for AAA, and her seventh match against Valkyrie, who holds a 6-1 record over Rosa in singles, tag, and multi-person matches. Rosa’s sole victory came in the most recent match between the two, in Valkyrie’s first match following her WWE release earlier this year.

AAA didn’t stop there, however, with Roldán then announcing that AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo would defend the title against the winner of a fan vote. While not fully explained, it was suggested that fans would be able to vote for whoever they chose, with the winner facing Vikingo at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, while the runner-up would face top AAA star Psycho Clown on the same show. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

While describing this match, Roldán notably pushed two names as potential favorites to face Vikingo; AEW stars Rey Fenix and Kenny Omega. A match between Fenix and Vikingo has been teased since TripleMania XXX: Tijuana, when the two had a staredown following Fenix unifying the AAA Latin American and Cruiserweight Titles, and again this past weekend at AAA Verano de Escandalo, when Fenix pinned Vikingo in a main event trios match.

The mention of Omega, however, will once again put all eyes on the top AEW star, who hasn’t been seen since the fall of 2021. Omega was the AAA Mega Champion for a record 765 days before he was forced to vacate the title due to injury prior to a title defense against Vikingo at AAA TripleMania Regia in December. At the time, Omega vowed to return and take the title from whoever won it. Vikingo would go on to do just that, winning the gold at TripleMania Regia in five-way match.

In the last few weeks, speculation of Omega returning to the ring has grown following reports that the former AEW World Champion was tentatively scheduled for AEW All Out. The unveiling of the AEW World Trios Championships, titles AEW owner Tony Khan had stated wouldn’t be presented till Omega returned, also heightened speculation. As of this writing, however, there is no confirmed return date for Omega.

AAA TripleMania: Mexico City will take place on October 15 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, and is expected to air on FITE TV in English and Spanish commentary. In addition to the title matches and mask vs. mask match, the show will also feature Copa TripleMania and a hair vs. hair match between Pagano and former WWE Royal Rumble participant Cibernetico.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts