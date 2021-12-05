24 year old AAA luchador Hijo del Vikingo is the new Mega Champion of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Originally slated to face AEW star and former AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega for the title, Vikingo instead won the belt in a five way match, defeating Ring of Honor star Bandido, Samuray Del Sol and AEW stars Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal to win the championship at TripleMania Regia.

The fourteen and a half minute match came to an end after Bandido took out Lethal and Fish on the floor with a dive, leaving Hijo del Vikingo and Samuray Del Sol alone in the ring. After knocking Del Sol off the top rope, Vikingo hit him with a springboard double jump moonsault, then followed it up with an inverted 450 Splash to pin Del Sol and win the championship. He was greated by several AAA babyfaces after the match, who celebrated with him in the ring.

At 24 years old, Hijo del Vikingo becomes the youngest AAA Mega Champion in history, surpassing AEW star Rey Fenix, who won the AAA Mega Championship at 27 years old in 2018. Vikingo also becomes the shortest luchador to ever hold the title at only 5’6, 160 lbs, and is the first full time AAA star to hold the title since Texano Jr. in 2017. He is the 12th different luchador to hold the AAA Mega Championship, and the 19th Mega Champion in history.

It is now widely expected that Hijo del Vikingo’s first defense of the Mega Championship will be against Omega, the man he was originally supposed to face at TripleMania Regia. The longest reigning AAA Mega Champion in history, Omega was forced to vacate the title due to numerous injuries. He vowed to return to AAA to reclaim the championship in a video promo, and specifically mentioned Hijo del Vikingo as a potential opponent.

Vikingo’s title victory capped off an eventful TripleMania Regia, held in Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. AEW stars FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) retained the AAA World Tag Team Championships in a ladder match against fellow AEW team The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in a ladder match, while Impact star Willie Mack was the surprise partner for Laredo Kid against Dragon Lee and Dralistico. The event also saw the first post-WWE appearance of Taya Valkyrie. The former Franky Monet returned to AAA in a video package, challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.