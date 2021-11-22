Earlier today, lucha libre promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide announced that Kenny Omega would be vacating the AAA Mega Championship due to numerous injuries, thus canceling his planned title defense against Hijo del Vikingo at TripleMania Regia Saturday December 4, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. In a video statement released on AAA’s Twitter account, Omega commented on the situation.

“Fans of AAA, by now I’m sure you’ve heard the news. I’m out; I’m injured; I need surgery,” Omega said. “And you’d think ‘jeez Kenny, that’s great. You can rest, you can heal, you can come back a better champion for us.’ That’s not how this story goes. You see, your promotion is taking this belt from me. I wanted to beat you Vikingo. I take joy in beating each and every one of your heroes one by one by one. But AAA, you’re stealing the belt from me. After breaking the record by holding your belt longer than anyone else has before, did you once offer to postpone the match? No, and I figured out why. Because this is the only way, isn’t it? It’s the only way you’re ever going to get it off of me.

“But it’s okay, I’ll let it slide, and I’ll tell you why. This gives you a chance to build a brand new hero. Whether it’s Vikingo or not, it gives you that chance. And if I know anything about how you run your business, it’s that when I come back, I get first dibs. And that’ll be the first step in winning the belt again, and that’ll be the first step in not only becoming the greatest wrestler in North American history, but also the greatest wrestler in Japan history. And then by winning the Mega Championship for a second time and breaking my old record, I’ll become the greatest luchador in professional wrestling history. So enjoy the time now while I’m gone, because I’ll be back. I promise you.”

Kenny Omega had held the AAA Mega Championship for 765 days, after he defeated fellow AAA and AEW star Rey Fenix to win the title at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII On October 19, 2019. Omega would successfully defend the title five times, twice on AEW programming against Jack Evans and Sammy Guevara, and three times in AAA, against Dragon Lee, Laredo Kid and most recently against fellow AEW star Andrade el Idolo at TripleMania XXIX. Kenny Omega’s reign is the longest in AAA Mega Championship history, having passed Texano Jr.’s 735 day reign a month ago.

As of this writing, there is no word on who will replace Kenny Omega to face Vikingo, who AAA has confirmed is still number one contender. AAA’s TripleMania Regia will still feature AEW talent as the Lucha Brothers challenge FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships, while lucha legend LA Park will team with Impact star Black Taurus and Rey Escorpion to take on Pagano, Psycho Clown and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velaquez in trios action.

You can watch Omega’s reaction below.