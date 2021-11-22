AEW star Kenny Omega has officially vacated the AAA Mega Title.

As we’ve noted, Omega had been scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Title against El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA’s TripleMania Regia II event on December 4 in Monterrey, Mexico. However, after dropping the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page earlier this month at AEW Full Gear, it was expected that Omega would vacate the AAA Mega Title due to his various injuries and ailments, and the need for surgeries.

In an update, AAA’s Dorian Roldán announced today that Omega has officially vacated the title.

“Due to injury and surgery issues, @KennyOmegamanX may not be present at #TriplemaniaRegia ; Therefore, as of this moment, the MegaChampionship of @luchalibreaaa remains vacant, with @vikingo_aaa as the first challenger; more news soon,” Roldan tweeted, translated by Google.

There is no word on who will face El Hijo del Vikingo for the vacant AAA Mega Title, but we will keep you updated. AAA officials were reportedly told on Wednesday, November 17 that Omega would be undergoing surgery, and would not be able to work TripleMania Regia II.

Omega won the AAA Mega Title back at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII on October 19, 2019, by defeating current AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix. Since then Omega retained over current AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Jack Evans, Dragon Lee, Laredo Kid, and Andrade El Idolo, which was the last defense on August 14 at TripleMania XXIX. TripleMania Regia II was to be Omega’s sixth title defense.

You can click here for the latest on Omega’s various injuries, surgeries and time off. It’s expected that he will be able to return to the ring around late February. AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly told Omega to take as much time off as he needs.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full tweet from Roldán: