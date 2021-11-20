Tony Khan spoke with Busted Open yesterday and commented on wrestlers deciding to go with WWE. As we’ve seen in the past year, over 80 Superstars have made their departure from WWE.

For the AEW President, he doesn’t see WWE as a destination that has actual contracts that they hold to — it’s a “temporary arrangement.”

“Anybody who signs a contract [in WWE] these days, is not signing a real contract, in my opinion,” Tony Khan said after WWE’s latest round of cuts. “It’s a temporary arrangement. People who come wrestle with me, a lot of these people are frankly lifers and they know that. There are some people who are here and work really hard. There are some people who come in and work more than really hard.

“I feel like is their actual life and will be with me for the rest of my life. And I don’t know if everybody who works for my competition can say that. I think there are people who work there and they aren’t even sure they’re gonna be there next week. There is a lot more security with a contract here. I can’t say I’m going to extend every contract or bring every person back, but I also — through the last couple of years — have not been doing mass layoffs.

“Even though I’m not the most profitable company of all time. I don’t brag about being the most profitable company of all time. I do brag about bringing in a lot of revenue for a start-up and being a real success story. What I will brag about is that we haven’t been doing mass layoffs and we haven’t fired 15 people last week or 18 people the week before that. It’s not anything to be proud of when a company lets all those people go and you’re putting press releases out like that, frequently, I don’t think it’s a good thing.”

You can listen to Tony Khan’s full comments in the clip below.