As previously reported, WWE released 8 talents this evening. WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis sent out an email stating that John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker were released.
WWE has released over 80 talents so far this year. Below is a list of the talents that have been released in 2021:
FEBRUARY
– Lars Sullivan
– Steve Cutler
MARCH
– Andrade
APRIL
On April 15th, WWE announced their first set of mass releases of 2021. Of those released, Samoa Joe was eventually rehired. That list of talents released included:
– Samoa Joe
– Peyton Royce
– Bo Dallas
– Mickie James
– Billie Kay
– Chelsea Green
– Kalisto
– Wesley Blake
– Tucker
MAY
On May 19th, WWE released several NXT talents and referees. A day later, it was revealed that The Velveteen Dream was also released. Below is a list of talents released in that batch:
– The Velveteen Dream
– Jessamyn Duke
– Vanessa Borne
– Skyler Story
– Ezra Judge
– Alexander Wolfe
– Kavita Devi
– Drake Wuertz (NXT referee)
– Jake Clemons (NXT referee)
JUNE
June saw two waves of WWE releases. The first wave on June 2nd was mostly main roster performers:
– Braun Strowman
– Aleister Black
– Lana
– Ruby Riott
– Buddy Murphy
– Santana Garrett
WWE then released 14 talents on June 25th, most of who were being utilized on NXT:
– Tino Sabbatelli
– Killian Dain
– The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh)
– Marina Shafir
– Arturo Ruas
– Curt Stallion
– Fandango
– Tyler Breeze
– Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)
– Tony Nese
– Ariya Daivari
– August Grey
JULY
AUGUST
At the beginning of August, Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that Ric Flair was granted his WWE release.
– Ric Flair.
Days later, WWE released 13 NXT and developmental talents:
– Bronson Reed
– Bobby Fish
– Leon Ruff
– Tyler Rust
– Jake Atlas
– Mercedes Martinez
– Asher Hale
– Giant Zanjeer
– Zechariah Smith
– Kona Reeves
– Ari Sterling
– Stephon Smith (NXT referee)
– Desmond Troy
NOVEMBER
WWE announced their largest set of releases so far of 2021 on November 4th, with 18 talents being let go:
– Keith Lee
– Mia Yim
– Nia Jax
– Eva Marie
– Karrion Kross
– Scarlett Boudreaux
– Gran Metalik
– Lince Dorado
– “B-Fab” Briana Brandy
– Harry Smith
– Oney Lorcan
– Franky Monet
– Ember Moon
– Trey Baxter
– Jessi Kamea
– Jeet Rama
– Zayda Ramier
– Katrina Cortez
As noted, earlier tonight WWE announced the release of the following 8 talents.
– John Morrison
– Tegan Nox
– Top Dolla
– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
– Ashante “Thee” Adonis
– Drake Maverick
– Shane Thorne
– Jaxson Ryker
As of this writing, WWE has released 82 talents so far this year. Of those released, only Samoa Joe has returned to the promotion.