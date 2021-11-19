As previously reported, WWE released 8 talents this evening. WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis sent out an email stating that John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker were released.

WWE has released over 80 talents so far this year. Below is a list of the talents that have been released in 2021:

FEBRUARY

– Lars Sullivan

– Steve Cutler

MARCH

– Andrade

APRIL

On April 15th, WWE announced their first set of mass releases of 2021. Of those released, Samoa Joe was eventually rehired. That list of talents released included:

– Samoa Joe

– Peyton Royce

– Bo Dallas

– Mickie James

– Billie Kay

– Chelsea Green

– Kalisto

– Wesley Blake

– Tucker

MAY

On May 19th, WWE released several NXT talents and referees. A day later, it was revealed that The Velveteen Dream was also released. Below is a list of talents released in that batch:

– The Velveteen Dream

– Jessamyn Duke

– Vanessa Borne

– Skyler Story

– Ezra Judge

– Alexander Wolfe

– Kavita Devi

– Drake Wuertz (NXT referee)

– Jake Clemons (NXT referee)

JUNE

June saw two waves of WWE releases. The first wave on June 2nd was mostly main roster performers:

– Braun Strowman

– Aleister Black

– Lana

– Ruby Riott

– Buddy Murphy

– Santana Garrett

WWE then released 14 talents on June 25th, most of who were being utilized on NXT:

– Tino Sabbatelli

– Killian Dain

– The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh)

– Marina Shafir

– Arturo Ruas

– Curt Stallion

– Fandango

– Tyler Breeze

– Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)

– Tony Nese

– Ariya Daivari

– August Grey

JULY

– Bray Wyatt

AUGUST

At the beginning of August, Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that Ric Flair was granted his WWE release.

– Ric Flair.

Days later, WWE released 13 NXT and developmental talents:

– Bronson Reed

– Bobby Fish

– Leon Ruff

– Tyler Rust

– Jake Atlas

– Mercedes Martinez

– Asher Hale

– Giant Zanjeer

– Zechariah Smith

– Kona Reeves

– Ari Sterling

– Stephon Smith (NXT referee)

– Desmond Troy

NOVEMBER

WWE announced their largest set of releases so far of 2021 on November 4th, with 18 talents being let go:

– Keith Lee

– Mia Yim

– Nia Jax

– Eva Marie

– Karrion Kross

– Scarlett Boudreaux

– Gran Metalik

– Lince Dorado

– “B-Fab” Briana Brandy

– Harry Smith

– Oney Lorcan

– Franky Monet

– Ember Moon

– Trey Baxter

– Jessi Kamea

– Jeet Rama

– Zayda Ramier

– Katrina Cortez

As noted, earlier tonight WWE announced the release of the following 8 talents.

– John Morrison

– Tegan Nox

– Top Dolla

– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

– Ashante “Thee” Adonis

– Drake Maverick

– Shane Thorne

– Jaxson Ryker

As of this writing, WWE has released 82 talents so far this year. Of those released, only Samoa Joe has returned to the promotion.