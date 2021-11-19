As previously reported, WWE released 8 talents this evening. WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis sent out an email stating that John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker were released.

WWE has released over 80 talents so far this year. Below is a list of the talents that have been released in 2021:

FEBRUARY

Lars Sullivan
Steve Cutler

MARCH

Andrade

APRIL

On April 15th, WWE announced their first set of mass releases of 2021. Of those released, Samoa Joe was eventually rehired. That list of talents released included:

– Samoa Joe
– Peyton Royce
– Bo Dallas
– Mickie James
– Billie Kay
– Chelsea Green
– Kalisto
– Wesley Blake
– Tucker

MAY

On May 19th, WWE released several NXT talents and referees. A day later, it was revealed that The Velveteen Dream was also released. Below is a list of talents released in that batch:

– The Velveteen Dream
– Jessamyn Duke
– Vanessa Borne
– Skyler Story
– Ezra Judge
– Alexander Wolfe
– Kavita Devi
– Drake Wuertz (NXT referee)
– Jake Clemons (NXT referee)

JUNE

June saw two waves of WWE releases. The first wave on June 2nd was mostly main roster performers:

– Braun Strowman
– Aleister Black
– Lana
– Ruby Riott
– Buddy Murphy
– Santana Garrett

WWE then released 14 talents on June 25th, most of who were being utilized on NXT:

Tino Sabbatelli
– Killian Dain
– The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh)
– Marina Shafir
– Arturo Ruas
– Curt Stallion
– Fandango
– Tyler Breeze
– Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)
– Tony Nese
– Ariya Daivari
– August Grey

JULY

Bray Wyatt

AUGUST

At the beginning of August, Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that Ric Flair was granted his WWE release.

– Ric Flair.

Days later, WWE released 13 NXT and developmental talents:

– Bronson Reed
– Bobby Fish
– Leon Ruff
– Tyler Rust
– Jake Atlas
– Mercedes Martinez
– Asher Hale
– Giant Zanjeer
– Zechariah Smith
– Kona Reeves
– Ari Sterling
– Stephon Smith (NXT referee)
Desmond Troy

NOVEMBER

WWE announced their largest set of releases so far of 2021 on November 4th, with 18 talents being let go:

– Keith Lee
– Mia Yim
– Nia Jax
– Eva Marie
– Karrion Kross
– Scarlett Boudreaux
– Gran Metalik
– Lince Dorado
– “B-Fab” Briana Brandy
– Harry Smith
– Oney Lorcan
– Franky Monet
– Ember Moon
– Trey Baxter
– Jessi Kamea
– Jeet Rama
– Zayda Ramier
– Katrina Cortez

As noted, earlier tonight WWE announced the release of the following 8 talents.

– John Morrison
– Tegan Nox
– Top Dolla
– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
– Ashante “Thee” Adonis
– Drake Maverick
– Shane Thorne
– Jaxson Ryker

As of this writing, WWE has released 82 talents so far this year. Of those released, only Samoa Joe has returned to the promotion.

counter