WWE announced earlier today the release of Ric Flair.

“We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021,” WWE wrote.

Flair did not receive the typical “We wish him the best in all his future endeavors” in the statement.

Yesterday, Wrestling Inc. and Fightful confirmed exclusively the WWE Hall of Famer was no longer with the company. Flair had asked for his release, which was granted.

It was later reported Flair had grown frustrated with different booking decisions on WWE TV, and reached out to Vince McMahon directly to voice his issues. He then asked Vince for his release.

Flair was most recently involved in a relationship storyline with Lacey Evans on RAW earlier this year, but it was nixed when Evans revealed her legitimate pregnancy. Flair has been away since that time, but word is the booking issues he didn’t like were fairly recent.

Flair had signed a new WWE contract in 2020 after his previous deal expired in late 2019.