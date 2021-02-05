WWE announced that they have released Steve Cutler.

Cutler was called up to the main roster on SmackDown as a member of the Forgotten Sons in April of 2020, alongside Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker. The group was removed from television last June after a controversial tweet from Ryker praising Donald Trump shortly after the killing of George Floyd.

Cutler and Blake briefly returned to television last December as part of Baron Corbin’s “Knights of the Lone Wolf” faction, but hadn’t been used lately.

The full statement from WWE is below: