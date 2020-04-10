The Forgotten Sons are now on the WWE SmackDown brand - Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker.
The former WWE NXT stable officially joined the blue brand on tonight's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of SmackDown on FOX.
The call-up match on tonight's SmackDown saw Cutler and Blake defeat Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party, while Ryker watched from ringside.
Below are a few shots from tonight's call-up at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
Forgotten. No. More.— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2020
