WWE announced Bray Wyatt has been released.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors,” WWE wrote.

It was recently reported that WWE was keeping Wyatt off TV for the time being for reasons that were not related to creative.

He had been away from the ring since WrestleMania 37, losing to Randy Orton. He made an appearance on RAW the next night for a Firefly Fun House segment, indicting he was getting ready for a fresh start.

Early this week, a photo was shown of Wyatt looking to be in great shape.

Wyatt first signed with WWE back in 2009. Along with The Wyatt Family and “The Fiend” stories, Wyatt was a one-time WWE Champion and two-time WWE Universal Champion.