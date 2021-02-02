Lars Sullivan is reportedly gone from WWE.

Lars was quietly released some time in January, according to PWInsider. While Lars is still listed on the official SmackDown roster as of this writing, the report noted that WWE officials confirmed the departure today.

Sullivan was originally signed in 2013 and made his WWE NXT debut in May 2017. His main roster debut came in January 2019 but then spent some time away from the company due to personal issues. He then suffered a knee injury in June 2019, and was on the shelf until last October when he returned to action for the SmackDown brand.

Sullivan’s last match came on the October 23 SmackDown show, when he defeated Chad Gable. He defeated Jeff Hardy the week before that, which was his return match. WWE began airing vignettes and sitdown interviews with Lars in late October and November, but nothing ever came of it.

There’s no word on what Lars has planned for the future, but we will keep you updated. As seen in the Instagram posts below, Lars has remained active on social media: