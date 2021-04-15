WWE continues to release talents today as Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce and Bo Dallas are now gone.

As noted earlier at this link, WWE wished Mickie James, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Wesley Blake and Tucker the best in their future endeavors. They have since announced Joe, Peyton and Bo’s departures.

There is no exact word on what led to each departure as of this writing, but this is likely another round of post-WrestleMania roster cleaning.

Joe last wrestled in February 2020 but had been doing RAW commentary while recovering from injuries. He was removed from the RAW team this past Monday when Corey Graves and newcomer Adnan Virk were brought on. He had been with WWE since May 2015.

Royce had been with WWE since April 2015. She last wrestled on the March 22 RAW, losing to Asuka.

Dallas had not wrestled since WWE Crown Jewel in October 2019 and there had been no explanation for his absence, but it was recently reported that he was preparing for life after wrestling by getting into real estate and living on the farm he shares with Liv Morgan. Dallas had been with WWE since 2008.

Stay tuned for more. Below is WWE’s announcement on the departures: