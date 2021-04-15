WWE has also released Kalisto, Tucker, Chelsea Green and Wesley Blake.

As noted earlier at this link, WWE announced that Mickie James and Billie Kay have been released, wishing them the best in their future endeavors.

There is no word on what exactly led to the departures, but it looks like WWE is doing another round of post-WrestleMania roster cuts.

Kalisto last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on last week’s SmackDown. He had been with WWE since May 2013.

Tucker also last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on last week’s SmackDown. He had been with WWE since late 2013.

Green signed with WWE in 2018 and was called up to SmackDown right before the Survivor Series last year but suffered a wrist injury during her blue brand debut. She has been out since then and was reportedly just recently cleared to return.

Blake had been with WWE since June 2013. He last competed in a Fatal 4 Way at the Money In the Bank 2020 pay-per-view, but was briefly brought to SmackDown in December of last year for a quick program with King Baron Corbin.

Stay tuned for more. Below is WWE’s full announcement on the departures: