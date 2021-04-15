WWE has announced that Billie Kay and Mickie James have been released.

There is no word yet on what led to the departures. They were wished the best in their future endeavors this afternoon.

Kay last wrestled for WWE in the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One of WrestleMania 37, teaming with Carmella. She signed with the company back in April 2015.

James last wrestled for WWE in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this past January, but she worked the Kickoff pre-show panel for Night One and Night Two of the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event last week. James returned to WWE back in December 2016 after signing a multi-year contract.

Stay tuned for more. Below is WWE’s full announcement on the departures: