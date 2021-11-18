Following last night’s AEW Rampage tapings, which were held after the live broadcast of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk stepped out to address fans at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Punk mentioned how AEW World Champion Hangman Page had promised to sing country tunes for fans in his home state of Virginia. Page responded, “I think he promised you that, but I guess I’ll follow through.”

As seen in the video below, Page belted out a few “cowboy songs” for fans in Norfolk.

Both Punk and Page began new rivalries on Dynamite. While No. 1 contender Bryan Danielson confronted Page, Punk interrupted MJF’s in-ring promo segment.