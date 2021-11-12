FTR will be defending the AAA World Tag Team Championship against The Lucha Brothers at AAA TripleMania Regia II.

The full card for the event was revealed during a press conference today.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler had won the AAA Tag titles after they defeated Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix on the October 16 edition of AEW Dynamite.

AAA TripleMania Regia II will take place on Saturday, December 4 at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

Below is the full card for the Lucha Libre AAA event:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (AAA Mega Championship Match)

* Cain Velasquez, Psycho Clown & Pagano vs. LA Park, Rey Escorpion & Taurus

* FTR (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers (AAA World Tag Team Championship Match)

* La Empresa (Sam Adonis, Puma King & DMT Azul) vs. Monster Clown, Murder Clown & Dave the Clown

* Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs. Laredo Kid & a mystery partner

* Vipers (Psicosis, Abismo & Arez) vs. Poder del Norte (Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana & Carta Brava Jr.) vs. NGD (Sanson, El Cuatrero & Forastero)

* Leyenda Americano & Gran Mazo vs. Venenoide & Enganso (Marvel Lucha Libre Match)

* Faby Apache, Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs. La Hiedra, Flammer & Lady Maravilla

This Saturday at AEW Full Gear, the Lucha Brothers are set to defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against FTR. The card for Full Gear is available here.