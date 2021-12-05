FTR’s reign as AAA World Tag Team Champions will continue on a little longer. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood successfully defended the titles at TripleMania Regia, defeating rivals the Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in a ladder match, with the assistance of their manager, Vickie Guerrero.

The match lasted around ten minutes and ended with Harwood grabbing the titles for FTR after Guerrero threw powder into Penta’s eyes, sending the luchador off the ladder and through a table below. Originally booked as a traditional tag match, FTR vs. the Lucha Brothers was changed to a ladder match prior to the start of the bout; no reason was given. The two teams had earlier confronted each other, leading to a brawl before security separated them.

This is FTR’s second defense of the AAA World Tag Team Championships. Harwood and Wheeler and previously defended the championships on AEW Dynamite, defeating the team of AAA luchador Aero Star and independent luchador Samuray Del Sol. No word was given on when FTR would be returning to Mexico to defend the titles again.

The match continues the long running issues between FTR and the Lucha Brothers, which have taken place in both AAA and AEW. FTR originally won the AAA World Tag Team Championships from the Lucha Brothers on the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite. Penta and Fenix would later get revenge at AEW Full Gear, where they defeated Harwood and Wheeler to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The two teams where scheduled to wrestle in a two out of three falls match for the AEW Tag Titles this past Friday on Rampage, but the match was changed to Penta and PAC vs. FTR after Fenix was unable to travel to the show due to visa issues. It is unknown when the two out of three falls will now take place.

TripleMania Regia has been a newsworthy show beyond this match, with former WWE star Taya Valkyrie appearing via video to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, and Impact’s Willie Mack appearing to team with Laredo Kid to wrestle Dragon Lee and Dralistico.