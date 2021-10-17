FTR were revealed as Andrade El Idolo’s masked tag team and took on The Lucha Brothers for the AAA World Tag Team Titles. They won after Dax Harwood hit Rey Fenix with one of the title belts and hit a brainbuster.

Andrade initially introduced a team that was refereed to as Las Super Ranas, which translates to The Super Frogs. The two men came out in green gear and showed off their lucha skills. Then, The Lucha Bros. took off their masks to reveal that it was FTR.

After the match, Tony Schiavone met up with the new AAA World Tag Team Champions asking how they felt after “stealing” the belts. MJF interrupted to celebrate with his Pinnacle stablemates.

MJF asked Andrade for his money. Andrade asked MJF, “Cash or check?” MJF said both and was given both. He also made sure to tell Andrade that he only had FTR for one night as he walked away.

You can view highlights of the match below:

The close friends of @AndradeElIdolo to challenge #LuchaBros for the @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Titles…Las Super Ranas??? Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/gbfMzNfBET — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

No one was fooled…it's #FTR under the masks – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/DHTTiPdjLw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

Beautiful offense from the #LuchaBros – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/2VKMhJf4sj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021