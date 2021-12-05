Taya Valkyrie has returned to AAA. The former AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, who most recently wrestled for WWE NXT as Franky Monet, returned to the promotion at tonight’s TripleMania Regia event. She proceeded to call out current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, Deonna Purrazzo.

This is Taya Valkyrie’s first appearance in AAA since December of 2019, where she took part in a Lumberjack match at AAA’s Guerra de Titanes event. The Victoria, British Columbia native had been a mainstay in AAA up to that point, working for the lucha libre promotion on and off since 2012. Taya Valkyrie is one of the most success female wrestlers in the history of AAA, winning the Reina de Reinas Championship three times. Her first title reign is the longest in the history of AAA Reina de Reinas history, and in two cases Taya lost the belt only due to vacating it.

In addition to her AAA tenure, Taya Valkyrie is known for her runs in Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling, where she is a former Impact Knockout’s Champion, and WWE, which she joined early in 2021. Under the Franky Monet name, Taya wrestled exclusively for WWE’s NXT brand, and at one point challenged then NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez in a losing effort. She was released early in November, and her noncompete clause ended today, making her a free agent. Her husband John Morrison, a former champion in AAA himself, was released from WWE a few weeks after her.

A potential Taya Valkyrie-Deonna Purrazzo match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship would in fact be a rematch of Taya’s last match in Impact, where she unsuccessfully challenged Purrazzo for the Impact Knockout’s Championship. Purrazzo would win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at TripleMania XXIX this past Summer from Faby Apache. A prior committment kept her from appearing at this evenings TripleMania Regia event.

