Taya Valkyrie (fka NXT’s Franky Monet) took to Twitter today to announce that she is officially a free agent.

She tweeted, ” FREE AGENT Now let’s get to work! Bookings- [email protected]”

As noted, WWE released Valkyrie on November 4.

Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Harry Smith, Scarlett Boudreaux, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier and Katrina Cortez were also released then.

WWE released Valkyrie’s husband, John Morrison on November 18. As noted, she reacted to his release by telling fans to stop supporting WWE.

Valkyrie is scheduled to be at several upcoming events, Outlandish Paradise on January 15, Prestige Wrestling on February 20, and Nation Extreme Wrestling on February 25.

She was signed by WWE back in mid-February of this year.

Taya Valkyrie had one shot at the NXT Women’s Title this year, to then-champion Raquel Gonzalez on September 29. Her last match in WWE was against Cora Jade on the October 5 NXT Show.

Below is her tweet: