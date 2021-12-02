After a few days of uncertainty due to the injuries of Kenny Omega, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide replaced their planned AAA Mega Championship match between Omega and Hijo del Vikingo at TripleMania Regia with a five-way featuring Vikingo, ROH World Champion Bandido, Samuray Del Sol and AEW stars Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal. As it turns out, the backup plan was in fact a backup for the original backup plan.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, AAA’s original replacement idea for Omega vs. Vikingo was a four-way match, featuring Vikingo taking on Laredo Kid, Dragon Lee, and AEW star Fenix. The idea, according to Barrasso, was to see Vikingo’s original challenger take on three luchadores who had previously fought Omega for the AAA Mega Championship. Omega had won the title from Fenix in October of 2019, and successfully defended it against Lee and Laredo in December of 2019 and December of 2020 respectively.

As Barrasso explains, the idea was later scrapped due to several other taking place on the TripleMania card, with Fenix scheduled to team with Lucha Brothers teammate Penta El Zero Miedo to challenge FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships, while Laredo is scheduled to team with a mystery partner to take on Lee and Dralistico. With the match not feasible, AAA booker Konnan instead worked with AEW President Tony Khan and GCW booker Brett Lauderdale to get Fish, Lethal, and Bandido (who was booked for GCW on December 4) to appear in the match instead.

The rollercoaster ride involving all these AAA Mega Championship changes began when Omega, the longest-reigning champion in AAA history, was forced to vacate the title due to numerous injuries. As Barrasso noted, Omega is expected to return to AAA after he recovers to challenge the new champion, something the former champion himself stated in a video promo where he vacated the title.

The AAA Mega Championship match will headline TripleMania Regia this Saturday, with the show taking place in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The show will be AAA’s first show available to international audiences in a year and is available in English and Spanish commentary on FITE TV