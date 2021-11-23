With Kenny Omega unable to compete at TripleMania Regia, Lucha Libre AAA is in need of a replacement opponent for Omega’s AAA Mega Championship match with Hijo del Vikingo. They now have at least one challenger.

As announced on AAA’s social media, Samuray Del Sol, best known as former WWE star Kalisto, will join Vikingo as part of the match to crown the next AAA Mega Champion, following Omega vacating the title yesterday. Reports have stated that the match will be a multi-person match, and a follow up tweet by AAA seemingly confirmed that more participants for this match will be announced throughout the day.

This will be Samuray Del Sol’s first appearance at an AAA event since 2012; the Chicago born luchador worked briefly for the promotion under both his current ring name and as the first Octagon Jr., a gimmick that would eventually lead to the creation of the Pentagon Jr. gimmick, held by current AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo. TripleMania Regia will also be Samuray Del Sol’s first ever appearance at a TripleMania event of any kind.

A fifteen year veteran, Samuray Del Sol joined WWE in 2013 under the name Kalisto, where he would wrestle for the next 8 years. He would go on to become a WWE United States Champion, a WWE Cruiserweight Champion and a WWE Tag Team Champion with the second Sin Cara (now Cinta de Oro), before forming the stable Lucha House Party with Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado. Samuray Del Sol would be released from WWE in April, while Dorado and Metalik were later released in November.

After keeping a low profile following his release, Samuray Del Sol made a televised appearance on AEW Dynamite, teaming with AAA star Aero Star to challenge AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR in a losing effort. He was soon after embroiled in a controversy involving AEW star Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber, Brodie Lee’s widow, and hasn’t appear for AEW since.

AAA TripleMania Regia is scheduled for December 4 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. We will keep you updated on any potential big names added to this match.