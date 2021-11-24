Just days removed from Kenny Omega vacating the AAA Mega Championship, another name has been called on to replace him at TripleMania Regia, this time it will be a fellow AEW star. As announced by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide on their social media, Jay Lethal has been added to the AAA Mega Championship match, joining Hijo del Vikingo, Samuray Del Sol and two yet to be named participants.

Originally booked as Omega’s sixth defense of the title against Vikingo, Omega was forced to vacate the AAA Mega Championship due to a variety of injuries. In a video sent out on Monday, the AEW star vowed to return to AAA and challenge the new champion once he healed from his injuries.

TripleMania Regia will be the first-ever AAA appearance for Jay Lethal. The two-time Ring of Honor World Champion recently made waves after joining AEW following the announcement of Ring of Honor releasing all its talent in wake of the promotion taking a hiatus following Final Battle 2021. Lethal would make his in-ring debut for AEW last week on Dynamite, where he unsuccessfully challenged Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship.

While this will be Jay Lethal’s first appearance for AAA, it will in fact be his third appearance for a lucha libre promotion based in Mexico. Lethal previously appeared for AAA’s rival promotion, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in 2008, where he was a participant in the CMLL vs. TNA Gran Prix, which was one by Alex Shelley. He most recent appearance in Mexico was in 2019, where he and Jonathan Gresham took on Bandido and Dragon Lee in a losing effort.

AAA’s TripleMania Regia will take place on December 4 from Estadio de Beisobol Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. We will provide further updates to the final two additions to the AAA Mega Championship match.