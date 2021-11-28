After a week of reveals for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s five way match to crown a new AAA Mega Champion, the final participate is finally known. In a video released by AAA Vice President Dorian Roldan, Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerilla World Champion Bandido will join Samuray Del Sol, Hijo del Vikingo and AEW stars Jay Lethal and Bobby Fish in the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleMania Regia.

The announcement of Bandido completes a week-long story that began with the AAA Mega Championship being vacated by former champion, AEW star Kenny Omega. Omega had been the longest reigning Mega Champion in AAA history and was scheduled to defend the title against Vikingo at TripleMania Regia, before vacating the title due to numerous injuries. He has vowed to return to challenge the new champion following recovery from his injuries.

A ten-year pro, TripleMania Regia will represent Bandido’s first appearance in AAA since October of 2018, having spent the bulk of his time in Mexico working for AAA’s rival promotion and former ROH working partner Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). It will also be his first opportunity for the AAA Mega Championship, having previously come up short in a number one contender’s match against Fenix and Flamita in August of 2018.

Bandido will attempt to add the AAA Mega Championship to his growing list of championships. The 26-year-old successfully defended the PWG World Championship last Sunday against Alex Shelly. Bandido will next defend the Ring Of Honor Championship against Jonathan Gresham at Final Battle on December 11 in Baltimore, Maryland.

AAA TripleMania Regia will take place on December 4 in Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The top four matches will all air live on FITE TV for international audiences, including the US and Canada.