Rey Fenix has championship gold in AAA once again. The AEW and AAA star officially unified the AAA Latin American and World Cruiserweight Championships at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this evening, defeating former Latin American Champion Taurus, former Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid, Bandido, and AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo in a five-way match.

The bout, which was crawling with crazy spots, ended after Fenix broke up a pin attempt by Vikingo on Taurus, followed by him connecting with a double stomp to pin Taurus and end the match. After the match he would go face to face with Vikingo, suggesting a potential winner take all match between the two luchadores somewhere down the road.

It should also be noted that after the match Bandido was seen being attended to at ringside after he took a nasty fall on his neck in the middle of the match. The former Ring of Honor Champion was ultimately carried out on a stretcher. There is no update on his status at this time.

Fenix’s victory ends Laredo Kid’s AAA World Cruiserweight Championship reign at 1,219 days and 13 title defenses, both records for the title. It also puts an end to Taurus’ 40o+-day reign as Latin American Champion; he had successfully defended the championship two times.

The victory gives Fenix the career grand slam in AAA; he had previously held the AAA World Tag Team Championships with his brother, AEW star Penta Oscuro, and the AAA Mega Championship from August 2018 to October 2019, where he dropped the title to AEW star Kenny Omega at AAA’s Heroes Inmortales event.

The five-way match was only the latest development in an already eventful TripleMania event, which featured Nino Hamburguesa winning the Copa TripleMania battle royal and a performance by the cheerleading squad of the NFL Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

