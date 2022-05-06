The card for Lucha Libre AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Tijuana event in June has been revealed, featuring a winner take all style match. As announced today via a press conference that aired on the promotion’s Facebook page, TripleMania XXX: Tijuana will feature a five-way match between Bandido, Black Taurus, Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix, with Taurus’ AAA Latin American Championship and Laredo Kid’s AAA World Cruiserweight Championship both on the line.

The stakes set up a luchador walking out as a double champion or even a triple champion, as Hijo del Vikingo currently holds AAA’s top Championship, the AAA Mega Championship; it is unknown why that title is also not on the line in this match. Should Vikingo win, he would become the first wrestler to hold all three titles since 2017, when Johnny Mundo (John Morrison) won all three titles at Rey de Reyes.

Regardless of the result, the match will showcase what many consider to be five of the best luchadors in wrestling today, with three representing major US promotions. Both Black Taurus and Laredo Kid wrestle for Impact Wrestling, while Fenix is a member of AEW. Bandido was most recently a member of the Ring of Honor roster, while Vikingo is a full-time AAA star.

The five-way match will be the third bout on a seven-match card, headlined by the already announced tag team match between AEW tag team the Hardy Boyz and Dragon Lee & Dralistico. The Ruleta de la Muerte tournament will also continue, with AEW star Penta Oscura taking on Blue Demon Jr. and AAA top star Psycho Clown taking on Villano IV. The losers of these respective matches will face off at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City in October, where the loser will be unmasked.

Other matches on the card include a 13-person Copa TripleMania match, with the participants yet to be announced. There will also be an all-women’s escape the cage match to open the show, featuring Chik Tormenta, Flammer, La Hiedra, Lady Shani, Maravilla, Reina Dorada, and Sexy Star. The last two women left in the cage will then meet later in the show in a mask match, with the loser being forced to unmask.

TripleMania XXX: Tijuana will take place on June 18 from the Estadio Caliente Xoloitzcuintles soccer stadium in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Like TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, the show will air on FITE TV, with English language commentary provided by Joe Dombrowski and Larry Dallas.

