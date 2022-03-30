The AEW involvement in AAA’s TripleMania XXX events in 2022 will now include the Hardy Boyz.

Announced at a press conference held in Tijuana on Tuesday afternoon, Matt and Jeff Hardy will compete at the second TripleMania XXX event in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico on June 18. They will take on former Ring of Honor star Dragon Lee and former CMLL star Dralistico, themselves a brother tag team.

The Hardy Boyz become the eighth and ninth AEW stars to compete on one of the three TripleMania XXX shows taking place in 2022. Andrade, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and the Young Bucks are all scheduled for the first TripleMania XXX event in Monterrey on April 30. The Young Bucks will headline the event against Fenix and AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo.

Missing are AEW team FTR, who are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions. It is unknown if they will be added to the Tijuana event or TripleMania XXX in Mexico City this October. Last week the Young Bucks declared they’d be returning to AAA as AAA World Tag Team Champions, indicating a potential title match with FTR soon on AEW TV.

This will be Jeff Hardy’s first appearance in AAA and Matt Hardy’s second; he previously competed in AAA’s Lucha Libre World Cup in 2015, where he, Johnny Mundo (John Morrison), and Mr. Anderson reached the finals as Team USA before losing to Team AAA (Alberto El Patron, Myzteziz and Rey Mysterio).

The brothers also have competed for lucha libre promotion The Crash, where they won the promotion’s tag team titles in 2017.

In addition to the Hardy Boyz vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico, TripleMania XXX in Tijuana will feature the semi-finals of the ongoing mask vs. mask tournament featuring El Canek vs. Psycho Clown, LA Park vs. Villano IV, Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rayo de Jalisco Jr. and Penta vs. Ultimo Dragon. The losers of each match will move onto the semi-finals, and the losers of the semi-finals match will then compete in a mask vs. mask match at TripleMania XXX in Mexico City this October.

At today’s press conference, AAA President Dorian Roldan revealed that all the winners in the first round of the mask tournament at TripleMania XXX Monterrey will take part at TripleMania XXX Tijuana. No other matches were announced. As with AAA TripleMania XXX Monterrey, AAA TripleMania XXX Tijuana will air on FITE TV, with English and Spanish commentary.

