The Young Bucks are looking to reclaim a pair of Tag Team Championships they’ve held in the past. But it’s not the AEW World Tag Team Championships; it’s the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

In the most recent update of their ever-revolving Twitter biography, the Young Bucks confirmed that they would be heading to Mexico on April 30 for AAA’s TripleMania XXX event in Monterrey. They also noted they would like to bring the AAA World Tag Team Titles with them, hinting at a potential big match happening soon on AEW TV.

“Yes, we’re coming to Mexico on 4/30,” the bio read. “Also yes, we plan on bringing the AAA Tag Team Titles with us. And last yes, we’re aware of who currently has them.”

The current AAA World Tag Team Champions are AEW’s FTR, who defeated the Lucha Brothers in October to win the titles. They have since successfully defended the titles three times, against Aero Star and Samuray del Sol on AEW Dynamite, against the Lucha Brothers at AAA TripleMania Regia, and against Dragon Lee and Dralistico at an AAA TV taping in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. Both members of FTR were seen carrying the AAA Tag Titles last night on AEW Dynamite.

A second match between the Young Bucks and FTR has been teased for several weeks, with the two teams having encounters in two straight tag team battle royals last month, followed by a backstage confrontation two weeks ago. The two teams last fought at AEW Full Gear in November of 2020, where the Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

If the Young Bucks were to face FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships, a victory would give them their second reign with the AAA Tag Titles. The duo previously defeated fellow AAA/AEW tag team the Lucha Brothers at AAA Rey de Reyes 2019 in March to win the titles and held them for three months before dropping them back to Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix at AAA Verano de Escandalo in June.

As of now, the Young Bucks are scheduled to headline AAA TripleMania XXX in Monterrey, taking on the team of Rey Fenix and AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo. If the Bucks were to win the AAA World Tag Team Titles, it is possible the match could be turned into an official AAA World Tag Team Championship match.

AAA TripleMania XXX in Monterrey will air live on FITE TV. The show will also feature AEW stars Andrade El Idolo, Sammy Guevera and Tay Conti, top free agents Johnny Superstar (John Morrison), and Taya Valkyrie, and Impact star/AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo in action.

