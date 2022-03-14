FTR may no longer have Tully Blanchard as their manager after firing him this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, but the duo can at least say they still have the AAA Tag Team Championships. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood successfully defended the titles today at a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide show in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, defeating challengers Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

The match was originally scheduled to see FTR defend the AAA Tag Team Titles against former champions The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix), who FTR defeated for the belts back in October of 2021. With Fenix still unable to wrestle following a gruesome arm injury, Dragon Lee, the former Ring of Honor star, and his brother Dralistico were put into the match instead. The duo has also been feuding with the Lucha Brothers in AAA, with Pentagon defeat Dralistico in singles action at Rey de Reyes.

The finish of the match incorporated both feuds, when Pentagon interfered while the referee was distracted ejecting Vickie Guerrero, who once again accompanied FTR to ringside. Pentagon went to attack Dax Harwood but was stopped by Lee; the ensuing confrontation between Lee and Pentagon allowed Harwood to shove them together and then roll up Lee for the successful title defense.

This was FTR’s third successful defense of the AAA World Tag Team Championships. Wheeler and Harwood had previously defended the titles successfully against Aero Star and Samuary Del Sol on the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, and again in a ladder match against the Lucha Brothers at TripleMania Regia in December. There is no word where or who their next defense will be against, though the Lucha Brothers are still expected to get another rematch at some point.

FTR’s title defense against Dragon Lee and Dralistico did not air live tonight, as AAA is sticking to airing major events only on FITE TV throughout 2022. The match is expected to air either in the last week of March or the first week of April on Space TV in Mexico; it will be available soon after on YouTube in all countries.

