On the December 10 episode of AEW Rampage, the Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) defeated FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships and seemingly end the month long rivalry between the two teams. Outside of AEW however, the feud continues on. As revealed in a tweet by Lucha Libre AAA wrestler Sam Adonis, FTR will defend the AAA Tag Team Championships against the Lucha Brothers on January 30, at an AAA TV taping in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico.

The announcement comes one day after AAA announced the Lucha Brothers would face former Ring of Honor star Dragon Lee and his brother, Dralistico, at AAA Rey de Reyes on February 19. FTR was notably not booked on Rey de Reyes; it is unknown how much longer they are expected to work with AAA at this time.

This will be the fifth tag team match between the Lucha Brothers and FTR since October, the second match between the two teams in AAA and the third time the teams have fought for the AAA Tag Team Titles. FTR kicked off the feud by defeating the Lucha Brothers to win the AAA Tag Titles on the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Since then, Penta and Fenix have since successfully retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR at AEW Full Gear and on the December 10 episode of Rampage, while FTR successfully defended the AAA Tag Team Championships against the Lucha Brothers in a ladder match at TripleMania Regia. Both teams are 2-2 against each other in this rivalry, making the January 30 bout a defacto rubber match.

AAA’s January 30 show will also feature six other matches, including Lee taking on Impact star Willie Mack, MLW star Aramis and Laredo Kid for Laredo’s AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. It is unknown if the show will stream in the US or outside of Mexico at this time.

