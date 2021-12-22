John Morrison’s first wrestling match following his WWE release has been announced, and it will see Morrison return to a former stomping ground. The former WWE, Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground star will make his return to Lucha Libre AAA on February 19 for their Rey de Reyes event, where he will challenge Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship under his real name, John Hennigan.

The match was announced at a press conference where AAA announced the card for Rey de Reyes, which featured John Morrison appearing in a video package. In the video, the Mayor of Slamtown compared his rise in wrestling to Vikingo’s and claimed that Vikingo had won the Mega Championship beating “children”, instead of former Mega Champion Kenny Omega, who was forced to vacate the championship due to injury. Morrison promised to show Vikingo the difference between a prodigy and a legend.

The match will be the first appearance of John Morrison in AAA since 2018. Morrison competed in AAA under the name Johnny Mundo for three years, and at one point held the AAA Mega Championship, AAA Latin American Championship and AAA World Cruiserweight Championship at the same time. He would drop the Mega Championship in his final appearance to legendary luchador Dr. Wagner Jr.

This will be Hijo del Vikingo’s second AAA Mega Championship title defense since defeating Bandido, Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal and Samuray del Sol to win the title at TripleMania Regia on December 4. Vikingo was originally supposed to challenge Omega for the championship at the event, and is expected to defend against Omega once the AEW is healthy. It will be the second time Vikingo and John Morrison have wrestled against each other; the two competed in a multi-man match for the AAA World Cruiserweight Title at AAA Heroes Inmortales in 2017.

The rest of the AAA Rey de Reyes card will see AEW Tag Team Champions the Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) take on former ROH star Dragon Lee and his brother Dralistico, former WCW star LA Park and a multi-women match to determine the next challenger for Impact star and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo. AAA Rey de Reyes will take place in Veracruz, Veracruz, Mexico in Estadio Universitario Beto Avila.

You can see John Morrison’s promo hyping the match below