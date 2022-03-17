On this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks seemingly teased that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining AEW to manage FTR.

As seen in the video below, FTR justified why they fired Tully Blanchard as their manager last week.

“That wasn’t easy to do,” Cash Wheeler began. “It’s been obvious that Tully had checked out. When we won the Tag Tittles, he was laser focused, but lost his focus later. And when you lose your focus, you lose your job.”

This was followed by The Bucks confronting FTR.

“No matter what you do, even if you hire the Best There Is, the best manager in the world, it’s not going to matter,” Matt Jackson told FTR. “Because deep down inside, you’re always going to remain the second best tag team in AEW.”

Jackson’s comments were clearly a reference to Hart. After last week’s Dynamite, FTR sent out a tweet that hinted at Hart becoming their new manager. You can click here for that tweet.

Furthermore, Harwood took to Twitter after the show to once again tease Hart’s arrival in AEW.

For what it’s worth, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley executed the Hart Attack during their match against Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta. The move was made popular by The Hart Foundation in the 1980s.

In May 2019, Bret Hart appeared at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view to unveil new AEW World Championship. Later that year, he welcomed the idea of making future appearances for AEW.

God, family, professional wrestling….and Bret. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 17, 2022

Bret, what are you up to? — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 10, 2022

