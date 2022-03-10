On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, a backstage segment saw FTR and Tully Blanchard being interviewed after losing two tag team battle royales in a row in an effort to become AEW Tag Team Champions again.

Dax Harwood says that they always want to be the tag team champions, but in this case, he feels he needs to prove himself as a man for his family. That being said, he wants to focus on taking out reDRagon and The Young Bucks for the time being.

That seemed to displease Tully Blanchard, as he pointed out that the only reason he is managing them is to chase the AEW Tag Team Championships. He said he understands family but the titles are what they need to keep at the forefront of their minds. The argument was getting heated enough that it looked almost as though Dax and Tully were going to come to blows.

That’s when Cash Wheeler interjected and said to Tully, “You know what, this is about family and you’re not in it. You’re fired.”

Tully has been managing FTR in All Elite Wrestling since the Summer of 2020. In the following months, they would win the AEW Tag Team titles and become the first team in history to have held both the WWE and AEW Championships.

You can see the full segment below:

.@tullyBFTR doesn't seem to be a part of #FTR's plan for the future! #AEWDynamite is LIVE right now on TBS – Tune in! pic.twitter.com/EUtwx9VXhy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

