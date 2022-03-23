The Young Bucks are coming back to AAA. As announced at an AAA press conference this evening, the former AAA and AEW World Tag Team Champions will be in the main event of AAA’s TripleMania XXX event in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, where they will take on fellow AEW star Rey Fenix and the AAA Mega Champion, Hijo del Vikingo.

This will be the first appearance on Matt and Nick Jackson in AAA since TripleMania XXVII in 2019, where they and Kenny Omega were defeated by Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo and Laredo Kid in trios action. The Young Bucks had first appeared in AAA in March of that year at Rey de Reyes, where they defeated the Lucha Brothers to win the AAA World Tag Team Championships; they successfully defended the titles against Fenix and Penta at AEW Double or Nothing before dropping the belts back to the Lucha Brothers at Verano de Escandalo that June.

In theory, TripleMania XXX Monterrey will also be the first appearance for Rey Fenix in AAA this year. The AEW star had been advertised for AAA Rey de Reyes and an AAA taping, but was unable to compete after injuring his arm when the Lucha Brothers lost the AEW Tag Team Titles to Jurassic Express earlier this year. The current return date for Fenix is unknown.

In addition to the Young Bucks, several other AEW stars will be appearing on the show. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will team in a three way mixed tag team match, taking on Octagon Jr. and Sexy Star and Lady Maravilla and Latigo. Further up the card is Andrade El Idolo, who will team with Cibernetico and current Impact star, AAA Reina de Reinas and Ring of Honor Women’s Champion to take on Bandido, Pagano and Taya Valkyrie. It will be Andrade’s first AAA appearance since TripleMania XXIX, where he unsuccessfully challenged Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship.

Also announced for TripleMania XXX in Monterrey was a three way match that see’s Impact’s Laredo Kid team with a surprise partner to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico and Impact’s Black Taurus and Johnny Superstar (John Morrison). Superstar had previously challenged Hijo del Vikingo for the Mega Championship at Rey de Reyes, coming up short. Notable absences from the show include AAA Tag Team Champions FTR, who defended their AAA World Tag Team Titles against Dragon Lee and Dralistico last week.

Four matches had previously been announced for AAA’s TripleMania XXX event in Monterrey; AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Ultimo Dragon, LA Park vs. former WCW luchador Villano IV, Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rayo de Jalisco Jr. and top AAA star Psycho Clown vs. El Canek. All four matches are part of a tournament that will see the losers advance to the next TripleMania XXX show in Tijuana in June, and then the final TripleMania XXX event in Mexico City. The final two will then wrestle in a mask vs. mask match, with the loser losing their mask.

TripleMania XXX Monterrey will take place on April 30 in Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey, the same site as AAA’s TripleMania Regia event last December. The show will be available to international audiences on FITE TV.

