All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice Presidents, "The Young Bucks" Matt & Nick Jackson, became the new AAA Tag Team champions after last night's Rey de Reyes ("King of Kings" in English) show in Puebla.

The Lucha Bros, Pentagon and Fenix Jr., successfully defeated Rey Escorpion and El Texano Jr. to win the AAA Tag Team Championships in the main event match, prompting Konnan to come down to the ring and confront the new champions. Suddenly, the lights fade to black and when they're restored, The Young Bucks were standing in the ring to being an unscheduled match for the AAA Tag Team Titles.

Ultimately, Fenix would be disposed of on the outside of the ring and Penta would be incapacitated with a Meltzer Driver for the three count. The show ended with The Bucks celebrating their new titles with Konnan.

As previously noted, fellow AEW Executive VP, Cody Rhodes, was also present at last night's AAA Rey de Reyes event. During his interview segment, Rhodes explained to the AAA audience that it is one of his goals of the ongoing partnership between AEW and AAA to bring performers like Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho to the fans in Mexico.

The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros will collide once again at AEW's next PPV event, Double Or Nothing, taking place on May 25th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. AEW will then hold a charity event for victims of gun violence called, Fight for the Fallen, which takes place on July 13 from Daily's Place Amphitheater.

