One of All Elite Wrestling's Executive Vice Presidents, Cody Rhodes, paid a visit to AAA's King of Kings event in Puebla this evening. While being interviewed about the developing partnership between AEW and AAA, Rhodes revealed that one of his goals is to feature performers like Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in Mexico.

In the video, seen below, Rhodes goes on to say, "One of the big goals for me is to have All Elite Wrestling stars, stars like Kenny Omega, stars like Chris Jericho, here in Mexico."

Along with Rhodes' reveal of intended international travel, he recently told Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman that AEW's success in selling out venues has put things in to a better perspective for the company. He even entertained the idea of stadiums hosting future AEW events.

"It just was really flattering and eye opening, and I think if maybe it's something that we're looking at in the future," Rhodes told our WINCLY Podcast listeners, "We want to run within our means, but maybe our means are a little bit more than I anticipated...To be frank, I have a couple site visits in the next few weeks that are stadiums. So, it doesn't mean anything. There's no promises, no contracts, no nothing like that. Just me and my business partners checking out a few spots."

AEW's next show, Double or Nothing, is taking place on May 25th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. They will then hold a charity event for victims of gun violence called, Fight for the Fallen, which takes place on July 13 from Daily's Place Amphitheater.

You can see the full tweets from AAA's King of Kings event below: