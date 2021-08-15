In a semi-shocking result, Kenny Omega is still your AAA Mega Champion. The AEW star and AEW World Champion retained the Mega Championship tonight at TripleMania XXIX, defeating fellow AEW star Andrade El Idolo after hitting Andrade with a One Winged Angel on the Mega Championship.

The already historic match was given a boost with the arrival of Ric Flair, Andrade’s father-in-law to be, who accompanied Andrade to ringside. It was Flair’s first ever appearance for a lucha libre promotion and his first appearance since being released from WWE last week. He would get involved in the grueling back and forth battle between Omega and Andrade, delivering chops to Omega and putting the Figure Four Lock on Kenny’s second, Konnan.

This was Omega’s fifth defense of the Mega Championship; he had previously defeated Jack Evans, Dragon Lee, Sammy Guevara and Laredo Kid to retain the title. This is no word yet on who Omega’s next challenger will be, though he had previously suggested defending the title against up and coming AAA star Hijo del Vikingo. The match comes one night after Omega competed on the debut of AEW Rampage, where he lost the Impact World Championship to Christian Cage.

In addition to Omega, AEW stars Brian Cage, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix also competed on TripleMania, with Penta and Fenix successfully defending the AAA Tag Team Championships against Vikingo/ Laredo Kid and Cage/Impact star Taurus. Another Impact star Deonna Purrazzo also had a good night, defeating Faby Apache to retain the Impact Knockouts Championship and win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.