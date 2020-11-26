Kenny Omega, who challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship during next week's Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, is also scheduled to defend his AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid at Triplemania XXVIII on December 12.

According to Dave Meltzer on the recent Wrestling Observe Radio, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Omega-Kid match in Mexico City "is still on" and Omega will be travelling to Mexico to defend the championship he won last October by defeating Rey Fenix at Lucha Libre AAA World Wide event Heroes Inmortales XIII.

However, Meltzer said there's a possibility "that could change tomorrow" or "even on the day of the show" considering travelling restrictions being imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As per several agreements in place, Omega is considered to be cleared to travel to Mexico City and wrestle for AAA at an empty arena show in Azcapotzalco.

If Omega wins AEW's top prize next week, he will be in the same situation as Moxley, who holds the IWGP United States Champion but has been unable to defend the title due to the pandemic. Meltzer noted that since it is permitted for titles to change hands via disqualification in Mexico, it is possible Omega drops his AAA Mega Championship without getting pinned.

Meltzer said AEW President Tony Khan would not be against Omega dropping his AAA title via DQ because the AEW World Champion "losing a match for another company" is considered highly unlikely. If Omega is not beating Moxley, he could potentially lose to Lardeo Kid, added Meltzer.

The Observer added that since AAA wants only a few appearances a year from Omega, they might keep the title on him. In that scenario, it becomes more likely that Omega emerges victorious next week on Dynamite.