The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale returns on next week's Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. The last two wrestlers to make it through the Battle Royale will then face off against each other at a later time in a singles match. The winner of that match becomes the new owner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the next year.

Last November, MJF defeated Hangman Page to win the ring, and will get a chance to keep it as he'll be involved in this year's Battle Royale. Other participants include: Private Party, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Matt Hardy, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Matt Sydal, Scorpio Sky, Shawn Spears, Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian, Miro, and Wardlow.

Also announced, Britt Baker is set to be in action against Leyla Hirsch.

Below is the rest of next week's lineup:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega (AEW World Championship)

* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

* Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Cody vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs

* Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch