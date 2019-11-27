Last week, MJF and Adam Page were the last two remaining entrants in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale that was booked to help determine the first recipient of the AEW Diamond Ring. The two wrestlers then faced of tonight in a singles match where MJF defeated Page.
Afterwards, MJF was presented with the ring by Diamond Dallas Page. The two, along with Wardlow, got into a bit of a brawl before things were broken up by security and referees.
It was announced this match stipulation will be an annual bout going forward in All Elite Wrestling.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can check out the segment in the images below:
?? @The_MJF taking on @theAdamPage with a #DynamiteDiamond ring on the line ?? pic.twitter.com/dX8ag50Dcd— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 28, 2019
Feeling like it could be a @theAdamPage kind of night! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/xWVbkAGPPv— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 28, 2019
Nitro Bay-Bay! Oh... sorry... #AEWDynamite Bay-Bay!— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 28, 2019
- @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/WwldSK4IVp
A thunderous right hook from @RealWardlow ??#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SaJgsgAz8R— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 28, 2019
.RealDDP wasn't too happy about giving the #DynamiteDiamond ring to @the_MJF— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 28, 2019
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/g8LcwMDp6e
A closer look at the #DynamiteDiamond Ring won by @The_MJF #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1jH1QxCGry— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 28, 2019