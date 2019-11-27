Last week, MJF and Adam Page were the last two remaining entrants in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale that was booked to help determine the first recipient of the AEW Diamond Ring. The two wrestlers then faced of tonight in a singles match where MJF defeated Page.

Afterwards, MJF was presented with the ring by Diamond Dallas Page. The two, along with Wardlow, got into a bit of a brawl before things were broken up by security and referees.

It was announced this match stipulation will be an annual bout going forward in All Elite Wrestling.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

