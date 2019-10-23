Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Before the show got started Dustin Rhodes and Sonny Kiss defeated Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) and QT Marshall in a dark match that is scheduled to stream on next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Jack Evans vs. Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc in a second dark match was also announced to take place at tonight's tapings.

We'll have the post-Dynamite dark match results later tonight.

