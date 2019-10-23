Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Tonight's lineup:

* Britt Baker will be in action in her hometown against Jamie Hayter.

* Jon Moxley vs. PAC

* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

* Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

* Cody Rhodes addresses AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle.