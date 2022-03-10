Last night on AEW Dynamite, Jeff Hardy made his debut in a segment saving his brother Matt, as Andrade, Private Party, and members of HFO looked to further beat him down in the middle of the ring.

Following the segment, Matt Hardy spoke on his MATTHARDYBRAND YouTube channel, and in the teaser for the next episode of the ‘Extreme Life of Matt Hardy’ podcast, talked up the return and what it means going forward.

“It means that it is time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time,” Matt stated. “There’s one last major title that we need to win, and that is the AEW World Tag Team Title.”

In regards to Jeff Hardy’s thoughts surrounding the debut, Matt explained that it meant a lot to his brother for them to be reunited in All Elite Wrestling. He also disclosed that we will see a “very mature, experienced, Hardy Boyz team that is very hungry to prove that they can still go in 2022.”

The last time The Hardy Boyz teamed up together was on a SmackDown house show on April 20, 2019. Matt and Jeff faced Jimmy and Jey Uso defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The championship reign for the former Team Xtreme began on April 9 that same year but came to an abrupt end when The Charismatic Enigma suffered a knee injury that required surgery.

The duo is set to reunite for a tag team match this Saturday at a Big Time Wrestling event in Webster, MA. Their opponents will either be The SAT or The Briscoes, depending on which team wins earlier in the night when they square off.

