“The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy is officially All Elite.

Matt Hardy and the HFO were gathered in the ring to start the segment, and Matt was apologizing to the Hardy Family Office because he felt like he turned into an a**hole when he put on the suit. Andrade El Idolo says that he wants to be the leader of the group and that they should take a vote.

Andrade, Private Party, and the other stars in the HFO ended up turning on Matt and beating him down in the middle of the ring. As the beatdown continued, Andrade grabbed a chair and intended to use it on Matt. That is when Darby Allin and Sting emerged from the entrance ramp and came to Matt Hardy’s assist.

There were still too many men in the newly formed HFO, so they ended up getting the advantage on Darby and Sting. That is when the signature Hardy Boyz music hit and Jeff Hardy ran down to the ring to make the save.

After making the save and hitting his signature Swanton Bomb finisher, Jeff and Matt had a long staredown with Sting and Darby Allin.

It was noted earlier today that the “Loaded” theme song that The Hardy Boyz used as an entrance theme for decades isn’t actually owned by WWE, so AEW has made inquiries about licensing the theme and it was used for the segment.

The former Team Xtreme is set to reunite for a legitimate tag team match this Saturday at a Big Time Wrestling event in Webster, MA. Their opponents will either be The SAT or The Briscoes, whichever team wins earlier in the night in a match.

WWE released Jeff Hardy in early December after he reportedly turned down an offer to go to rehab from the company. This came after an incident at the December 4 WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, where Hardy abruptly disappeared through the crowd during a six-man tag team match. Due to the strange incident, Jeff was pulled from the road and subsequently released.

In the weeks that followed, it was reported that WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis called Hardy to talk about possibly bringing him back, and offered a place in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. Hardy denied the offer and asked for his drug test results from when he was released in December because he expected he wasn’t going to test positive for any recreational drugs. It took Hardy and his wife Beth six weeks to get the results back, but when they did, Jeff indeed had passed his drug test and breathalyzer.

As a singles star, Matt Hardy has been working his “Hardy Family Office” gimmick in AEW since late 2021, managing stars like Private Party, Butcher & Blade, Andrade “El Idolo”, and others. He teamed with Isiah Kassidy and Andrade El Idolo in a losing effort against Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a tornado trios match this past Sunday at AEW Revolution.

