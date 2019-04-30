SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, appeared on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode and announced that they will be relinquishing the titles due to Jeff's leg injury.
There are no specifics on the injury, but Hardy noted that he is unable to walk on his own. He was using one crutch to get around. Hardy also confirmed that he will need surgery and will be "out for a long time". We will keep you updated on Jeff's status and plans for Matt.
We've noted how Jeff suffered a right knee injury at the April 20 WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin when The Hardys defeated The Usos. Tonight's SmackDown segment saw Jeff blame the injury on the recent TV attack by Lars Sullivan.
As seen below, tonight's segment saw Lars destroy The Hardy Boys and R-Truth again:
