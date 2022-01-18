As seen in the announcement below, The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) are making their return to tag team action this March 12, 2022, in Webster, Massachusetts. Big Time Wrestling will be hosting the two pro wrestling veterans, and they also note that additional dates will be announced soon.

“HARDY BOYZ TEAM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS! Saturday, March 12th! Webster, Mass! MORE TOUR DATES TO COME!” Big Time Wrestling writes.

This past weekend, Matt took to social media to announce more appearances for The Hardy Boyz following Jeff’s release from WWE in December 2021. On March 13, the duo will be visiting Zombie Hideout in Springfield, MA to sign autographs and meet with fans. The next day, they travel to Lafayette, NJ to meet more fans at the Pandora’s Box toys & collectibles store.

Jeff’s WWE non-compete clause restricts him from working with another wrestling company until Match 9 of this year. WWE reportedly offered him help and rehab in December, but he turned them down and was subsequentially released. Hardy’s departure came after the incident at a WWE live event in Edinburg, TX where Jeff inexplicably ran into the crowd and exited during a six-man tag team match he was competing in.

There’s no word yet on if Jeff will be joining his brother Matt in All Elite Wrestling, or sign with a promotion like Impact or MLW, but we will keep you updated. Matt has expressed interest in his brother joining him in AEW and has emphasized that the duo wants to retire the same way they started — as a tag team.

